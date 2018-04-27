Ray Borg Withdraws From UFC Chile Due To Family Issues

Ray Borg
The last month or so has been quite tough for former UFC flyweight title challenger Ray Borg.

Initially scheduled to take on Brandon Moreno at UFC Austin this past February and again at UFC 223 last month in Brooklyn, New York, Borg was removed from the card just a day prior after suffering an eye injury. That injury, of course, was caused by Conor McGregor’s melee at the Barclay’s Center.

His bout against Moreno was ultimately rescheduled to take place at UFC Fight Night 129, which is set to take place on May 19, 2018 in Santiago Chile. However, according to MMAFighting.com, the bout has once again been scratched, as Borg has been forced to deal with an unfortunate situation regarding his newly born son.

His son, Anthony, has underwent multiple surgeries in the past week, which Borg has documented via social media:

It’s currently unclear when Borg will return to action, but here’s to wishing the best to his son, which of course, is what’s most important right now.

