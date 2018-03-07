“Big” John Believes Jon Jones Took Substances Not Tested For By USADA

Former MMA referee and current Bellator commentator “Big” John McCarthy doesn’t think former UFC champion Jon Jones was knowingly taking performance enhancing drugs after the fallout from UFC 214, but he still isn’t convinced that Jones is entirely guilt-free.

In fact, “Big John” believes “Bones” may have been taking substances that he knows USADA doesn’t test for or are even known to the drug testing organization.

Mccarthy gave his thoughts on Jones’ situation to MMAJunkie Radio and provided some interesting insight:

“When you’re an athlete making the amount of money that Jon is making, you can’t go to the AM/PM and buy something that’s in pill form and put that in your mouth without going, ‘What the f–k are you doing?’ C’mon, dude. You are a frickin’ Ferrari. You can’t do those things. You have got to be smart. And I just don’t see them letting him off with, ‘Oh, it was just a mistake,’ because he’s had that mistake before.” “I love Jon Jones. I say he’s the greatest MMA fighter I’ve ever seen. But this is where the problem comes forward. I don’t personally believe Jon took some type of steroid before fighting Daniel Cormier. … But Jon is personally responsible as a professional athlete under contract with the UFC … with everything he puts in his body.” “And I believe that Jon is taking – or allowing things that are not known or not tested – and because some other trace element is in there that makes you pop, you’re responsible for it.”

Jones famously was stripped of the light heavyweight title for a second time after knocking out Daniel Cormier at UFC 214, before his test results surfaced and his victory was changed to a no-contest.

Do you agree with “Big John’s” assessment of Jones’ situation? Or did Jones knowingly take PEDs?