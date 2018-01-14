UFC St. Louis Fighter Comments On Scary Uriah Hall Situation

Former The Ultimate Fighter (TUF) 17 finalist Uriah Hall was scheduled to take on veteran Vitor Belfort in the co-main event of tonight’s (Jan. 14, 2017) UFC Fight Night 124 from St. Louis, Missouri, but the bout was scrapped when Hall failed to make it to the scale for weigh-ins yesterday morning (Jan. 13, 2017).

According to a report from MMAFighting.com, Hall was on weight, but fainted on his way to the weigh-ins. He was then taken to the hospital, but he’s currently awake and talking, per the report.

The UFC released the following statement:

Sunday’s UFC Fight Night co-main event between Uriah Hall and Vitor Belfort has been called off after Hall was unable to make weight for the bout at Scottrade Center in St. Louis. The card, which airs on FS1, will proceed with 11 bouts. Moving to the main card is the featherweight bout between Darren Elkins and Michael Johnson, while the bantamweight clash between Kyung Ho Kang and Guido Cannetti moves to the FS1 prelims.

Issues with weight-cutting have become quite evident in the sport of mixed martial arts, and apparently Hall’s situation was one of the worst in recent memory. In fact, according to Paige VanZant, who will take on Jessica Rose-Clark in the event’s co-main event, it was the ‘scariest’ thing she’s ever seen:

Please send Prayers up for @UriahHallMMA scariest thing I have ever seen. 🙏🏼 — Paige VanZant (@PaigeVanzantUFC) January 13, 2018

Should the UFC make any changes moving forward to prevent issues like this?