10 Worst Movies Starring MMA Fighters

Oftentimes, when an athlete crosses over to superstardom, they try their hand at acting. Michael Jordan set the bar with Space Jam back in the mid-1990s, and ever since, athletes from all sports have attempted to follow suit.

Mixed martial artists are no different, and seem to have even more reasons to find a way out from getting punched in the face for a living.

With the UFC now owned by Hollywood powerhouse WME-IMG, fighters now have much easier access to the film industry, as well as the resources necessary to get work as actors or actresses in movies.

Unfortunately, most fighters are terrible actors, so we here at Lowkick MMA have dug through the archives to give you the ten worst movies starring or featuring MMA fighters!

10. Randy Couture – The Expendables

Couture was already essentially retired from MMA when he made the plunge into Hollywood, and given the star-studded cast, it’s hard to rate this crossover as harshly as we will with others.

Couture brought some real tough guy accolades to the table, but his acting was wooden and a bit forced, and even though the franchise spawned a bunch of sequels as well as a ton of money, it wasn’t because of Couture. Big names like Sylvester Stallone, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Jason Statham we’re clearly the a-side, bringing in much of the drawing power.

Couture still managed to land a few acting gigs after The Expendables, including several of the franchise’s sequels.