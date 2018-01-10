10 Fighters Who Stumbled Onto Dana White’s Sh** List

UFC president Dana White is well known for his bombastic temperament.

He’s always said exactly what’s on his mind, and whether it’s about a fighters’ performance, referees, or business partners, no one is safe from his wrath.

While most fighters under the UFC banner do their best to appease their mercurial boss, many others have found themselves on the wrong side of Dana White.

Take a look at 10 former and current UFC fighters who ended up on White’s “s*% list”:

10. Jason High

One thing White hasn’t tolerated is fighters hitting or otherwise assaulting a referee. Well, he did it when Conor McGregor stormed the Bellator cage and shoved a ref, he did it with Big Country when he kicked “Big” John, but Jason High doesn’t carry the same cache as those men.

So when High expressed his frustration due to what he perceived to be an early stoppage in a TKO loss to Rafael Dos Anjos in 2014, White didn’t hesitate to lambaste him before cutting him from the promotion entirely (his second time being let go from the UFC). Adding to High’s frustration was the fact that he was hit with some illegal strikes throughout the contest.

But after two failed stints in the UFC, albeit by way of top-tier competition, coupled with the lapse in judgment in shoving a referee was more than enough to warrant his release from the promotion.